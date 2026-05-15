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Rufino, Lagac share limelight in San Pablo juniors netfest

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Lilith Rufino (right) holds her trophy as she poses with co-MVP Yuan Torrente (left) and Olivarez College assistant vice president for Finance and Administration and former top golfer Bernice Olivarez-Ilas.

Fourteen-year-old Lilith Rufino further strengthened her reputation as one of the country’s most promising young tennis talents after capturing two singles titles, while Miguel Lagac III sustained his impressive form in the Mayor Najie Gapangada Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships at the 7 Lakes courts in San Pablo City, Laguna last weekend.

The Makati City standout showcased both resilience and poise in the girls’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop. Rufino survived a tough semifinal test against Gabrielle Palacio, rallying from a set down to prevail, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, before displaying composure in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Carolina Fandino to rule the 14-and-under category.

Already drawing attention as a future contender on the national junior circuit, Rufino completed a remarkable double-title campaign after Natasha Gabriel retired while trailing, 6-2, 1-1, in the girls’ 16-and-U finals. The two-title romp earned Rufino a share of the tournament MVP honors.

Lagac, meanwhile, continued the dominant form that carried him to victories in the recent Bagong Pilipinas Juniors tournament. Representing Quezon City, the hard-hitting youngster controlled Nicholas Andal, 6-2, 6-3, to secure the boys’ 16-and-U title before overpowering Karl Almiron, 6-3, 6-0, to reign in the premier 18-and-U division.

Also emerging victorious in the five-day tournament – part of the nationwide talent-search program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro – were Los Baños native Djokovic Garcia, Makati’s Harrow Liam, San Pablo’s Frances Ilagan and Parañaque’s Eilythia Comia.

Garcia pulled off the tournament’s biggest upset after stunning top seed Jan Caleb Villeno, 7-5, 6-3, to capture the boys’ 14-and-U crown. Liam outlasted Zachary Zoleta, 7-5, 6-4, in a tightly contested boys’ 12-and-U final, while Ilagan delivered the hosts’ lone singles title with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over Ava Banson in the girls’ 18-and-U championship.

Comia, meanwhile, lived up to expectations in the girls’ 12-and-U category, dominating Zina Loyola, 6-2, 6-1.

Winners were likewise spread across the doubles events, highlighting the depth of talent in the tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis and backed by ICON Golf and Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies.

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