Alex Eala hopes to hit full stride before French Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

After dazzling her fans in the Italian Open in Rome, Alex Eala hopes to hit full stride in the Strasbourg Grand Prix before heading to Paris for the French Open before the end of the month.

Eala made some noise in the Italian capital after winning her first two matches before losing to world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32.

Despite the loss, Eala was fully contended with her performance after giving Rybakina a big scare.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, the 20-year-old lefty said she is still adapting to playing at a tour level on clay. So far, she has won four matches and lost three in her stints in Linz, Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

“Of course I’m starting to build that relationship (with clay), especially at this level,” said Eala, who grew up and trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“I competed on clay many times growing up. But playing as a professional obviously is a different game. This is my first season where I’ve really done these high-level tournaments,” she added.

Eala said she understands that progress takes time, but remains confident in the work she and her team have put in.

“I’m finding my footing and I know that I can do well. I’m a much better player physically and mentally than I was last year and we’ve really been working hard, my team and I. And hopefully the things we’ve been working on will reflect more on my game.”

The Strasbourg meet, set on May 17 in Strasbourg, is a WTA 500 tournament featuring a loaded field.

In the qualifying draw alone, Eala will be up against a talented cast that includes 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova, three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Zhang Shuai, and world No. 1 doubles player Katerina Siniakova, among others.