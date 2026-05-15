Central Visayas edges Western Visayas to win overall PRISAA title

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Central Visayas struck in medal-rich events and overtook Western Visayas to capture the overall crown at the close of the 2026 National PRISAA Games at the STI West Negros Gymnasium Friday, May 15.

Central Visayas collected 260 medals – 132 of them golds. They also snared 73 silvers, and 55 bronzes to improve on their second-place finish last year in Tuguegarao.

Led by prodigious Filipino-Spaniard swimmer Luis Jurado, CV also reigned in the youth division in overpowering fashion with 199 medals – thanks to 93 golds, 43 silvers, and 63 bronzes – numbers that eclipsed their 68-24-30 tally last year.

Western Visayas, bannered by runner Mark Jaydan Tasoy – the meet’s first gold medalist after ruling the men’s 3000m steeplechase event – was a far second with 108-gold, 60-silver and 55-bronze medal.

Region 6 also wound up second in youth (90-84-91) highlighted by the 6-gold haul each by Ma. Victoria Cruz and Andrei Villanueva in dancesport.

SOCCSKSARGEN, the 2025 overall winner, could only finish third in the senior level with 80 gold, 65 silver, and 54 bronze medals while it is sitting at No. 9 in youth cwith 15 golds, 27 silvers, and eight bronzes.

For national executive director Elbert “Bong” Atilano Sr., the board rated the City of Smiles’ hosting as “very satisfactory” following its evaluation across five areas: organization, time management, venue, physical arrangements, and technical officials.

“Nakita naman natin sa results may pagbabago compared to last year, equally distributed ‘yong mga medals,” said Atilano. “Salamat sa lahat ng mga sumuporta, sa delegations, sa locals, sa mga NSA’s, pati na rin sa STI, to make sure na maging successful ‘tong competition.”

Meanwhile, Western Visayas’ Central Philippine University (CPU) exacted its revenge on SOCCSKSARGEN’s Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, to reclaim the women’s volleyball crown.

Led by eventual Most Valuable Player Rica Gale Silvestre and skipper Arly Borja, CPU came through a performance to remember.

In men’s 5×5 basketball, Region VII’ University of the Visayas (UV) toppled Region IV-A’s Saint Dominic College of Asia, 62-52, to hoist the championship, while Region 12 and Region 7 ruled the men’s and boys’ 3×3 basketball events.

Region 7 also triumphed in 3×3 women’s, while Region 5 conquered 3×3 girls class.