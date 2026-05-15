Trillanes slams Jonvic over failure to arrest Bato

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday, May 15, criticized Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla, calling him incompetent for failing to arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa despite a reported International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

Trillanes claimed Remulla had long been aware of the alleged warrant since last year but has “given up” on whether he could actually apprehend the senator.

He questioned how the DILG could claim to provide security and enforce the law when Dela Rosa was able to leave Senate premises while under protective custody.

The former senator said he now holds “zero expectations” from Remulla, adding that he is no longer surprised by developments surrounding the case.

Dela Rosa reportedly slipped out of the Senate around 2 a.m. on May 14, hours after armed men attempted to enter the building but were blocked by Senate Sergeant-at-Arms personnel.

Earlier this week, the Senate placed Dela Rosa under protective custody after National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents tried to serve the ICC-issued warrant.

Trillanes argued that Remulla should focus on arresting high-profile fugitives instead of holding press conferences, questioning his stance on the enforceability of the ICC order.

He said Remulla’s statements left him wondering “which side” he was on.

Trillanes further warned that fugitives would remain free if law enforcement agencies failed to act, accusing the DILG chief of neglecting his duty. In response, Remulla said Trillanes is “entitled to his own opinion.”

On the legal basis of the warrant, Trillanes maintained that the ICC order stemmed from investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, which left thousands dead.

He stressed that as former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Dela Rosa could have prevented the killings, noting that police duty is to serve and protect, not engage in extrajudicial executions.

Trillanes also said criminals should be jailed and drug users rehabilitated, not killed.

He questioned the legality of Senate protective custody in Dela Rosa’s case, arguing that it applies only to offenses punishable by up to six years’ imprisonment and not to alleged crimes against humanity.

In a separate claim dated November 6, 2025, Trillanes said the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issued the warrant but authorities delayed serving it after Dela Rosa allegedly went into hiding.

He added that then-Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla had announced the warrant’s existence, prompting Dela Rosa to evade arrest. (Chito Chavez)