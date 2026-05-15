Jinggoy denies ordering Senate CCTV concealment after shooting incident

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Friday, May 15, denied allegations that he ordered Senate personnel to hide closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage related to the shooting incident inside the Senate complex, clarifying that he merely instructed authorities to preserve the recordings as evidence for future investigation.

This came after a portion of his Facebook Live video circulated online showing Estrada saying “itago” in reference to the CCTV footage while speaking to Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca. Some social media users interpreted the remark as an order to conceal the recordings from the public.

“Ang ibig sabihin nun I-preserve yung CCTV for future reference,” Estrada told reporters. “Masyado naman binigyan ng kulay yung pagsasalita ko,” he added.

The senator said the confusion arose amid panic following the gunfire incident inside the Senate building, where several senators, staff, and members of the media were present. He stressed that preserving the footage was necessary because it could serve as evidence in future investigations.

Estrada rejected calls to take down circulating videos, saying his conscience is clear.

He also expressed openness to publicly releasing the CCTV footage on the plenary floor, including the chase between National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents and Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

“Ako, anything goes. Payag ako kung pinalabas yung CCTV footage kung ano nangyari noong nakaraang Miyerkules in order for the public to know what really transpired,” Estrada said.

Estrada recounted that senators were gathered in the office of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano while waiting for the transmission of impeachment articles when gunshots were heard.

“At first, akala pa nga ni Senator Joel [Villanueva], fireworks lang yan galing sa Mall of Asia,” he said.

He added that panic quickly spread after the gunfire continued, prompting senators and staff to evacuate, though they were prevented from leaving because the shooting was occurring on the second floor of the building.

“Kung iniisip niyo kami ang nag-stage ng incident, tell me who in particular? Kasi kabado kami lahat eh,” Estrada said.

The shooting incident occurred days after Dela Rosa stayed within Senate premises amid concerns over a possible arrest linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. (Dhel Nazario)