Marcos to PMA grads: Never lie, never cheat, never steal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a powerful message to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026, urging them to anchor their service on integrity and constitutional loyalty.

Speaking at the commencement exercises in Baguio City on May 16, Marcos emphasized that the cadets’ allegiance must never be swayed by politics, personalities, or ideologies.

“As you take your oath today, remember: your loyalty is not to any political interest, not to any individual, nor any passing ideology. Your loyalty must always remain with the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines,” he said.

The President also reminded the graduates to uphold the PMA Honor Code throughout their service.

“Never lie, never cheat, never steal, and never tolerate those who do,” he said.

“Because silence in the face of wrongdoing is a betrayal of your values, a betrayal of your country, and a betrayal of the very principles that you have sworn to defend,” he added.

President Marcos warned that the country’s security threats are no longer limited to traditional battlefields.

“They now emerge in cyberspace, in disinformation, in territorial aggression, in calamities worsened by climate change, and in forces that seek to weaken trust in our institutions and divide our people,” Marcos said.

He said future military officers must be capable not only of responding to threats but also of anticipating them before they fully emerge.

“Your ability to discern truth from deception is crucial to making sound decisions,” the President said.

Marcos also highlighted reforms in the PMA curriculum to prepare cadets for emerging threats and modern warfare.

According to the President, cadets have already been exposed to disciplines such as data science, Python foundations, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

The reforms are part of the government’s efforts to modernize the PMA and strengthen the Armed Forces’ preparedness to address evolving security challenges.

A total of 207 cadets graduated as members of the PMA “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026.

Leading the graduating class was Christine Kaye Demisana Librada.

Marcos said the class name — “Tagapagtanggol ng Lahing Dakila at Marangal” — reflects a generation of leaders expected to embody courage, integrity, and loyalty.

At the end of the ceremony, the President also granted the traditional pardon of all outstanding punishments of PMA cadets from all year levels. (Argyll Geducos)