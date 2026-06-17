IT’S ALL OR NOTHING FOR KINGS, TROPA

Game Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

After six grueling and highly entertaining duels, it now all boils down to just one game.

For the crown. For history. For all the marbles.

TNT and Barangay Ginebra have reached the climax of their back-and-forth showdown as they figure in Game 7 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 17.

Tip-off the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the fans expected to come in droves to witness history especially after the league drew 22,731 fans — its biggest attendance since 2023 or when the league had its record 54,589 crowd during the Finals of Ginebra and Bay Area.

Incidentally, that was also the last time the Kings last held a crown in the PBA despite having gone through three Finals in the last two seasons. In all of those instances, however, Ginebra fell prey to TNT, including the latest, in the Commissioner’s Cup last season when the Kings blew a 3-2 Finals lead.

This time, Ginebra is determined to prevent history from repeating itself especially after TNT forced a do-or-die contest after a 98-90 victory in Game 6.

“We’re gonna feel good about ourselves towards Game 7. I know we can take this and we are gonna go for it,” vowed Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

For TNT, on the other hand, the battlecry is to just give itself a chance of winning the series. The Tropang 5G got half of the job done by winning Game 6, now they need to play for 48 more minutes to reclaim the crown.

“We’ve been here before, we know how to do this and my only message was to clear their minds, clear their hearts and just put their best foot forward and whatever happens, happens,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes

“But like I said, we were prepared for 96 minutes and now there’s another 48 to be cleared,” he added.

Both coaches are expecting their wards to leave everything they got on the court even with fatigue, bruises and injuries especially after the two-day respite.

“It works both ways. It allows our injured guys to recover but it also allows their guys to rest and recover,” said Reyes.

“I already said it before, it’s really a battle of attrition and all we want is to continue to just go down and just go out and fight. Fight for every loose ball, fight for every possession and as long as we give our best, whatever happens, happens,” he added.