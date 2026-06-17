Rene Baterbonia receives hero’s welcome as wake moves to AgSur; jersey retirement, court named after him

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It was a ceremony befitting a legend.

Known for his kindness yet monstrous stance on the court, Rene Baterbonia, one of the Ateneo players died in a tragic drowning incident in Dipacolog, Aurora, was welcomed with open arms after his wake was moved to his hometown Talacogon, Agusan del Sur last Monday, June 15.

In a powerful display of love and support, thousands of Agusanons lined up on both sides of the streets to bid farewell to the 18-year-old native, remembered as a “hometown hero” and the “People’s MVP.”

Baterbonia will stay there before his burial on June 24.

Still devastated by Rene’s passing, Ateneo de Davao coach Jess Evangelio reiterated the impact Baterbonia not only on their community but also on the youth of the country.

“More than the trophies, championships, and achievements, you made history through the lives you touched, the dreams you inspired, and the example you set for others to follow,” said Evangelio.

“Today, we celebrate not only your accomplishments on the court but the legacy you leave behind in our hearts,” he added.

Apart from the scholarship for Baterbonia’s six siblings, Ateneo de Davao has also honored Rene by retiring his No. 2 jersey and naming its covered court to him.

Baterbonia, a 2025 Palarong Pambansa MVP and champion, was an upcoming member of the Ateneo Blue Eagles under veteran coach Tab Baldwin, who previously tendered his resignation.

Both Baterbonia and Divine Adili, an achiever on the court as well, passed away due to asphyxia by drowning in Ateneo’s team-building camp in Aurora, where the two rising stars ultimately faced their unfortunate fate.