Marlon Tapales suffers shock loss on Good Friday

By REYNALD MAGALLON

As the final bell rang at the end of the 10th round, Marlon Tapales immediately dropped his head in regret while Yukinori Oguni wore a wide smile as he raised his two hands in the air.

Tapales bore the weight of Good Friday as he suffered an upset unanimous decision loss at the hands of Oguni at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on April 3.

The former unified champion succumbed to the body shots from the Japanese who significantly hurt and slowed him down beginning the middle rounds.