Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo seen holding hands with Mark Alcala, why are they still keeping it secret?

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

A simple hand-holding moment was all it took to send fans into a frenzy.

Kathryn Bernardo and Mark Alcala have once again been spotted together, but this time, things looked more intimate than ever.

Mark Alcala, Kathryn Bernardo (Facebook)

Photos of the actress holding hands with the politician are now hot topic on social media, further fueling speculation that they are more than just friends.

Some fans were quick to react, with some saying, “Soft launch na ba ‘to?” while others questioned why the two have yet to confirm anything.

Mark Alcala, Kathryn Bernardo (Facebook)

Despite multiple sightings, the pair continues to avoid addressing the rumors.

Are they deliberately keeping things under wraps?

Well, if ever, their hand-holding moment didn’t help matters any.

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