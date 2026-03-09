PNP enforces measures against oil price manipulation

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. has directed commanders of territorial and support units to assist the Department of Energy (DOE) in cracking down on oil price manipulators amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

He emphasized that police units have also been tasked to conduct operations against hoarders of petroleum products, whose actions disrupt supply and drive up prices in the country.

“The government exists to strike a balance between the interests of the business sector and the protection and welfare of the consumers. We in the Philippine National Police will make sure that it goes that way amid the effects of the situation in the Middle East,” Nartatez stated.

In response to the request for assistance, Nartatez said they will establish coordination protocol with the DOE in terms of monitoring oil prices and responding to complaints relating to oil prices.

This includes complaints coursed through the DOE from motorists in relation to unfair and unreasonable pricing, especially in the provinces.

Nartatez then urged gas station owners to strictly follow the oil pricing rules and regulations set by the government through the DOE, as he emphasized the need for the Filipinos to work together to overcome the challenge.

There are around 14,000 gasoline stations across the country and DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said it already asked the PNP to help monitor the oil pricing across the country against possible price manipulation. (Aaron Recuenco)