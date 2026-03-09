Eala salutes Gauff, mom Rizza, mothers to highlight International Women’s Month

By MARK REY MONTEJO

There is no question that women continue to thrive in areas once reserved for men, and their accomplishments were there for everyone to see.

No doubt the future of women in sports would be brighter than ever as the support for one another intensified.

And Alex Eala is fully aware of the growing advocacy of women empowerment and she didn’t hesitate to honor her fellow women after her third-round victory over American world No. 4 Coco Gauff, 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) in the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas) in California Monday, March 9 (Philippine time).

“I wanna say thank you to all the incredible women who have paved the way, and who have advocated for themselves and for other women,” said No. 31 Eala, who barged into Last 16 where she battles No. 14 Linda Nozkova of Czech Republic.

The articulate Filipina left-hander also credited Gauff and wished her a speedy recovery after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury during their rematch at the “Fifth Grand Slam.”

“Among them is Coco. So thank you Coco for being an amazing competitor and amazing role model and I really hope that everything is well and you will recover soon,” she continued.

Watching every match alongside her father Mike and her team was Rizza, who, along with all mothers, received a heartfelt speech of gratitude from her daughter Alex.

“I also wanna say Happy Women’s Day to my mom who is there in the stands. I wanna thank her for being the amazing woman that she is,” Eala said.

“And for helping me become the woman that I am and that goes to all mothers,” she concluded.

After a quick break, the charming 5-foot-9 netter tangles with Nozkova this Wednesday, March 11, where a victory for Eala could arrange her a clash with Australian Talia Gibson or a rematch with No.7 Jasmine Paolini, who she previously beat in Round 32 of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates last month.