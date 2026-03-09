Wong dominates as fierce battles highlight PPS Digos

Given the chance to shine, Francine Wong seized the moment, capturing two girls’ singles titles in the MJFC Digos City National Junior Tennis Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur last Sunday, March 8.

The 14-year-old Wong turned back Sultan Kudarat’s Justine Gumbao, 6-4, 6-1, to rule her age division, then halted hometown bet Dyan Placa’s giant-killing run with a determined 6-3, 6-4 victory in the 16-and-U finals of the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and presented by Dunlop.

Wong emerged as the only double-gold winner in the fourth leg of the five-stage Mindanao swing of the country’s longest-running talent search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop.

The series concludes in Tagum City beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, Aika Salahuddin gave the home crowd another reason to cheer as she defeated Obaniana, 6-2, 6-3, to claim the girls’ 18-and-U crown, while Cagayan de Oro’s Kyrie Ugayscored a 1-0(ret.) win over top seed Daneea Sinsuat to secure the 12-and-U diadem in the tournament held in honor of Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas and sanctioned by Universal Tennis Ranking.

Action in the boys’ side proved just as intense, highlighted by several tightly contested matches decided by tiebreakers – underscoring the level playing field and rising competitiveness of the junior circuit.

Local ace Stephen Fuertes outdueled top seed Krelz Gecosala, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(6), in a grueling championship match to capture the boys’ 18-and-U title.

Cotabato’s Julius Otoc likewise toppled Gecosala, 6-4, 7-6(3), to claim the 16-and-under crown and share MVP honors with Wong.

Cotabato’s Kresthan Belacas sustained his strong form, routing Rafael Pascua, 6-3, 6-1, to bag the boys’ 14-and-U trophy, while Davao de Oro’s Francis Dimzon defeated Joaquin Dacyon, 6-2, 6-4, to take the 12-and-U title.

Doubles play also produced thrilling finishes.

Fuertes later teamed up with Sheldrick Evangelista to edge Thomas Calingasan and Gecosala, 8-7(3), in another tight contest to win the boys’ 18-and-U title.

In the girls’ division, Calingasan and Obaniana rallied past top seeds Camille Clar and Keena Villarais, 8-5, to claim the crown.

Francis Florida and Pascual dominated Dacyon and Andrei Domasing, 8-2, for the boys’ 14-and-U plum, while Calingasan captured her second doubles trophy by partnering with Sinsuat to nip Wong and Ugay, 8-7(4) – another match decided in a tiebreaker.