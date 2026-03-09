Manila implements 4-day workweek amid rising fuel costs

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 8, implementing a four-day workweek for city government employees in response to soaring fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The measure follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 114, which directs government agencies nationwide to adopt energy conservation practices to mitigate the rising costs of gas, diesel, and kerosene.

Domagoso announced the policy during his “Talk to the People” address, confirming its implementation across all departments, offices, bureaus, and instrumentalities of the Manila city government.

Under the new schedule, employees will work extended shifts from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with regular office operations suspended on Fridays.

Agencies providing essential services, however, will continue to operate.

Emergency response units—including police, fire, ambulance, and disaster teams—are exempt from the adjustment to ensure constant readiness.

Health centers, clinics, sanitation services, and vital utilities such as water pumping stations will also maintain standard operations.

Domagoso stressed that the arrangement complies with civil service rules and labor regulations, guaranteeing no reduction in pay or benefits for employees.

The city government will coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to align the policy with national standards.

Section 9 of the EO warns that non-compliance with schedules or performance standards will result in administrative action.

“We are aligning our policy with the national government,” Domagoso said, adding that he hopes the private sector will consider similar measures.

He noted that the shortened workweek not only conserves energy but also provides employees more rest and family time.

“So on Friday, you can spend time with your family or even rest, so that by Monday you’ll be fresh and well-rested,” he added. (Odralim Villarez)