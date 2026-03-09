Entertainment

Bea and Vincent’s marriage plans revealed

1 Min Read

Many believe actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co are set to tie the knot.

This, after a marriage bann surfaced listing them as bride and groom.

The matter was revealed during the live broadcast of a Lenten Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Jomar Burgos at the St. Peter the Apostle Parish on March 8.

During the service, the marriage bann displayed the names Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co as the groom and Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo as the bride.

Of course, many knew of the latter being the actress’ birth name.

The bann described Co as a 44-year-old groom and the son of businessman Lucio L. Co and Susan Sy-Pe.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old bride was identified as the daughter of Felizardo Ranollo and Mary Anne Escalante.

In Catholic tradition, marriage banns are public announcements of a couple’s planned wedding, typically posted or read in their respective parishes for three consecutive Sundays before the ceremony.

