UP probes sexual abuse allegations in choir

The University of the Philippines (UP) announced on Monday, March 9, that it is investigating allegations of sexual abuse and harassment involving the UP Singing Ambassadors.

This comes after the Philippine Collegian, the official student publication of UP Diliman, published a report on March 6 detailing testimonies from former choir members who alleged incidents of sexual abuse and grooming involving a choral conductor.

UP President Angelo Jimenez issued a statement emphasizing that the university has established processes to enable victims to take action against offenders.

“We in the UP System leadership are looking into this particular matter in UP Diliman, and request that members of the media and the public likewise protect the privacy of the parties allegedly involved, particularly the victims,” Jimenez said.

He added that relevant offices have been directed to exhaust all available remedies under the law and university rules, while also providing support to victims.

“The relevant offices have also been instructed to exhaust all remedies under law and the UP Code, and to extend psycho-social support to any victims of sexual harassment and abuse,” he said.

In its report, the Philippine Collegian said several former members of the UP Singing Ambassadors have come forward with testimonies alleging abuse and manipulation that they said occurred during their time in the organization.

Jimenez reiterated that UP firmly stands against sexual harassment and abuse in any form.

“We view these matters with grave concern, and remind all concerned offices to ensure that human rights are protected and upheld,” he added. (Jel Santos)