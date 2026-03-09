PAF reserve force undergoes structure in line with TDF development

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has reorganized its reserve force as part of a major transformation aimed at implementing a Total Defense Force development concept, aligning and mirroring the structure of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) regular unit organization.

The restructuring was formally highlighted during the Simultaneous Deactivation, Organization, and Activation Ceremony of Seven (7) PAF Reserve Units held March 6 at the PAF Multipurpose Gymnasium, Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

During the ceremony, Col. Mikee Romero, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly designated commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve–Northern Luzon, thanked PAF leadership for spearheading the reform.

“The replication of the regular force structure within the reserve units is a historic step toward building a true Total Defense Force where citizen airmen can fully support and complement the operational capabilities of the Air Force,” Romero said.

Romero also expressed appreciation to Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Pablo Rustria, Vice Commanding General, for leading the transition integrating reservists more closely with the regular force.

The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Cordura, while Maj. Gen. Ronie D Petinglay, Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, delivered remarks and introduced the presiding officer. The official orders for the deactivation, organization, activation, and redesignation of reserve units were read by Air Force Adjutant Col. Susan T. Rodolfo.

As part of the restructuring, seven reserve wings were deactivated and replaced by seven newly organized reserve wings designed to mirror the operational structure of the regular Philippine Air Force and provide coverage across the country.

The newly activated reserve wings include:

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – Northern Luzon, commanded by Col. Mikee Romero

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – Southern Luzon, commanded by Col. Floreto Solano

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – Central, led by Brig. Gen. Jude Ejercito

Air Base Wing Reserve

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – EastMinCom

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – WestMinCom

Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – WesCom

Col. Solano welcomed the transformation and highlighted the renewed momentum within the reserve force.

“This reorganization energizes the entire reserve force. By mirroring the structure of the regular Air Force, reservists are now better positioned to contribute meaningfully to operational readiness and national defense,” Solano said.

Under the Total Defense Force development concept, the Philippine Air Force aims to replicate the organizational structure and capabilities of regular units within its reserve force on a one-to-one basis, enabling reservists to maintain the same technical and operational competencies as their active-duty counterparts.

The initiative reinforces the PAF’s commitment to building a stronger Citizen Air Force, integrating the expertise and specialized skills of reservists to support the operational readiness of the regular force in safeguarding the nation.