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Isko: No worries over INC rallies as Manila tightens security

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso (Photo from Manila PIO)

By Diann Calucin

Security remained tight in Manila on Wednesday, July 1, as the Manila Police District (MPD) sealed off Mendiola Street and reinforced checkpoints around Malacañang Palace in anticipation of protest actions.

Authorities deployed container vans, concrete barriers, and police barricades to prevent unauthorized entry, while stressing that maximum tolerance would be observed to allow peaceful assembly without breaching restricted zones.

Despite the heightened alert, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso expressed confidence that rallies organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) would remain orderly.

“Kapag Iglesia Ni Cristo ang nagra-rally, wala akong kakaba-kaba,” he said, citing the group’s history of peaceful demonstrations in the city.

Domagoso pointed to the ongoing INC gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio, where participants had set up tents and encampments but maintained discipline.

He recalled past INC rallies at Luneta that drew millions yet remained peaceful, underscoring that the local government applies the same policy of maximum tolerance to all groups.

While acknowledging traffic disruptions in areas like Recto, Morayta, and España, the mayor emphasized that the rallies have so far been conducted without incident.

“So far okay naman. Maayos naman,” he said, reiterating that INC assemblies do not cause him concern compared to other protest actions.

 

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