Go rides hot hand to 9-shot Pinewoods lead

BAGUIO – When Pinewoods finally showed its teeth, Lloyd Go responded with his best golf.

After capitalizing on calm conditions in the opening round disrupted by several fog delays, Go showed he could thrive when the course turned brutally difficult, firing the day’s only under-par round – a five-under 67 – to blow the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge wide open, storming away by nine strokes over Jeffren Lumbo after 36 holes at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday, July 1.

The mists that greeted players in Tuesday’s opening round had disappeared. In their place came the dreaded Pinewoods winds, sweeping across the mountain layout from every direction and turning an already demanding course into a relentless test of survival. Scores soared throughout the day as gusts bent flagsticks and punished even slightest misses.

Everyone struggled – except Go.

Fresh off a two eagle-laden opening 64 that gave him a three-shot cushion despite having no prior competitive experience on the course, the Cebuano ace displayed an even more impressive performance under brutal conditions. After a birdie-bogey exchange from No. 2, he caught fire in the middle stretch with six birdies over nine holes, offsetting another miscue on the 16th for a brilliant 32-35 card that stood as the day’s lone sub-par effort.

His two-day total of 13-under 131 not only tripled his overnight advantage over Lumbo but also underscored the completeness of his game as Pinewoods demanded precision, patience and composure.

“I think I played better today,” said Go, whose 67 came despite shooting three strokes higher than his opening-round 64. “But the wind was so strong today, so overall, I think my game was better today than yesterday.”

Go’s ability to keep the ball in play proved the biggest difference. While much of the field battled recovery shots from awkward lies and wind-blown misses, he consistently found fairways and left himself manageable approaches, allowing his sharp short game and confident putting to take over.

“My short game and putting have been really good today and I haven’t lost the ball, so I’m always in the fairways or when I miss, I’m always on the side where I have a shot on the green,” he said. “I think keeping it in play really helped me.”

He could have padded his lead to double digits had he avoided a mishap on the par-3 No. 16, but by then the damage had long been done as one contender after another came back rattled by the relentless mountain winds.

Still, Go isn’t looking too far ahead.

Seeking his second Philippine Golf Tour title following his breakthrough victory at Palos Verdes in 2024, he remains wary of the final 36 holes despite his commanding position.

“I’ll try to play my best,” said Go of his approach for the last two rounds.

Lumbo salvaged a 73 with birdies on the final two holes but still slipped nine shots behind at 140, while Korean Lee Song carded a 74 to move into solo third at 144, and Russell Bautista matched par with a 72 for fourth at 145.

Rupert Zaragosa shot a 75 for 146, while Fidel Concepcion followed his opening 70 with a disappointing 77 to drop to 147.

Clyde Mondilla, whose albatross-highlighted 69 had put him among the early contenders, also struggled in blustery conditions, limping with a 79 and tumbling into a tie for seventh at 148, now 17 shots behind Go. Joining him were Atsushi Ueda and Ha Taewon, who shot 72 and 76, respectively.

Veteran Tony Lascuña failed to recover from an opening 74, carding a 75 for 149, but advanced after the cut was set at 154. Also making it through at 149 were Eric Gallardo (75), Randy Garalde (77), Zanieboy Gialon (78), Mars Pucay (75) and Dino Villanueva ( 76).

Keanu Jahns rebounded from an 80 with a 72 to climb to a share of 28th at 152, while Caliraya Springs leg champion and reigning Order of Merit winner Angelo Que recovered from a 77 with a 76 to squeeze into the final two rounds at 153 at joint 34th.

The cutline reflected just how punishing Pinewoods had become.

Catching the last tickets to the final 36 holes were Jeremy Tandoy (75), GJ Katigbak (76), Boni Salahog (76), Marvin Dumandan (77), Jhonnel Ababa (78), Yoshizawa Ichiru (83) and amateur Jed Dy (78).

After yielding nine under-par scores on Tuesday, the mountain course bared its fangs as the long-awaited winds arrived in full force, exposing every weakness and leaving Go as the only player able to conquer both the course and the elements.

The 31-year-old Go also revealed the motivation fueling his strong week.

“I’ve been struggling the past two years, so hopefully I can finish it well this week.”

Unless someone produces something extraordinary over the final two rounds, the rest of the field will need far more than favorable conditions to prevent what is shaping up to be a runaway victory in the P2.5-million championship, which marks Pinewoods’ debut as a PGT host.