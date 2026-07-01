Ombudsman accepts Bonoan as state witness in Romualdez case

By Jel Santos

The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) on Tuesday, June 30, announced that it had accepted former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan as a state witness, citing that his testimony is expected to strengthen its case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez over alleged budget irregularities.

Assistant Ombudsman Jose Dominic “Mico” Clavano IV explained during a press briefing that Bonoan’s cooperation was crucial, dismissing claims that the anti-graft body was selectively targeting certain officials.

He emphasized that Bonoan’s insider knowledge of the DPWH budget process placed him in a unique position to provide firsthand information about alleged manipulation by House leadership.

Clavano noted that the decision to grant immunity was carefully weighed, considering Bonoan’s age, health, and the value of his testimony.

He stressed that the Ombudsman’s authority to grant immunity is intended to secure vital evidence, not to shield guilty individuals.

According to Clavano, Bonoan’s testimony could help establish accountability in what the OMB considers a far more significant case, describing it as “one of the biggest heists involving the national budget.”

He added that Bonoan’s willingness to cooperate was decisive, as he had direct interactions with congressmen and Cabinet secretaries during the period under investigation.

On May 26, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla disclosed that the OMB was building what he called the “grandest case of them all” against Romualdez in connection with an alleged conspiracy involving the national budget.

He said the Ombudsman was preparing several cases against Romualdez, including an alleged money laundering complaint and a broader case involving the alleged defrauding of the National Treasury through the budget process.