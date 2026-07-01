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Lucena school tightens security, safety measures following knife scare

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo courtesy of Maryhill College Inc. - Lucena City)

LUCENA CITY – Maryhill College Inc. announced stricter security protocols after a Grade 11 student was found carrying a bladed weapon inside the campus, saying the incident has prompted immediate preventive measures to safeguard students and personnel.

In a statement on June 30, the school clarified that while the knife violated school policy, it was not used to harm anyone.

An administrative investigation is ongoing to determine disciplinary action under school rules and Department of Education (DepEd) regulations.

To prevent a repeat of the incident, the school has begun implementing tighter security checks and reinforced coordination with the Lucena City Police.

Authorities confirmed they are working closely with the school to strengthen safety measures, including monitoring entry points and ensuring stricter enforcement of campus policies.

Maryhill College also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information, stressing that baseless claims could worsen the situation.

Police added that further updates will be released as the investigation progresses. (Mandie Asejo)

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