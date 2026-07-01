Marcos on INC protests: Inconvenience isn’t justice

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. criticized the Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) surprise rally along EDSA, stressing that public inconvenience and mass gatherings are not the solution to legal cases.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President questioned the need to stage such a large-scale protest simply to show support for Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who is facing a plunder case.

Marcos underscored that legal issues must be resolved in court, not through rallies, and urged INC members to respect the rights of commuters, workers, and students who were severely affected by the traffic disruptions.

“The President is listening and respects their concerns, but his only request is that we also respect those who were inconvenienced and should not have been affected,” Castro explained.

Marcos emphasized that while freedom of expression and assembly are protected, abuses of these rights that harm the public cannot be condoned.

The Palace noted that the rally caused collateral damage, including paralyzing traffic, delaying emergency vehicles, and disrupting businesses.

Marcos appealed to protesters to consider the broader impact of their actions, saying that due process and accountability are achieved in courtrooms, not on the streets.

Authorities have been directed to exercise maximum tolerance but to enforce the law against those who deliberately block roads or assault police officers.

Marcos assured the public that the government is prepared to protect citizens from further disruptions should the rally continue.