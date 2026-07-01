Public fury erupts over INC’s surprise rally

By Aaron Recuenco

The Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) surprise rally at the People Power Monument drew widespread public anger, with netizens flooding social media with negative reactions over the traffic chaos and disruption it caused.

According to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), online monitoring showed that critical posts and complaints far outweighed support, as motorists and commuters expressed frustration at being stranded on EDSA and nearby roads.

The CICC’s Threat Monitoring Center noted that most online engagements focused on media coverage and traffic advisories, followed by strong backlash against the protest’s impact on daily travel.

The rally, which began at dawn on June 30, led to severe congestion and road closures.

Authorities, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), appealed to INC members to respect the rights of commuters and exercise their right to protest responsibly.

The CICC emphasized that it will continue monitoring online discourse to guard against disinformation, but stressed that the dominant public sentiment remains anger and resentment over the inconvenience and danger caused by the lightning protest.