BasketballSports

NBA 2K unveils Wembanyama, Clark, Rose as cover stars

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose were revealed Wednesday, July 22, as the cover athletes for NBA 2K27.

Wembanyama is on the cover of the Standard Edition, Clark is on the Deluxe Edition and Rose will appear on the limited-time Ultra Edition.

The Standard Edition launches widely on Sept. 4. Deluxe and Ultra editions launch with early access on Aug. 28.

Wembanyama said being on the cover was “a dream come true,” and Clark said being on a cover “is special because this game reaches fans all over the world.”

Rose was also on the cover of NBA 2K13.

“This is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game,” Rose said. “To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

PBA DL: Skippers face Bombers
Kinaadman foils Olivarez’s back-to-back bid, rules Dagitab Open
Carlos Alcaraz moves within 1 win of clinching year-end No. 1
PBA: Bolts seek 3rd win
Kobe Paras moves on to LA’s Cal State
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Silenced Nights,’ aarangkada sa Toronto!

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Silenced Nights,’ aarangkada sa Toronto!
Entertainment First Timer
Sue Ramirez shines at 30
Entertainment
Baron Geisler’s cryptic post fuels split rumors with wife Jamie
Entertainment
Vice Ganda shuts down feud rumors with Kim Chiu: ‘Di po kami magkaaway’
Entertainment