Palace shuts down claims of selective justice under Marcos

By Betheena Unite

Malacañang strongly rejected accusations that selective justice exists under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, stressing that justice applies equally regardless of political ties or affiliations.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President’s allies and even friends have faced plunder and graft charges, proving that the government does not shield anyone from accountability.

“Kahit anong kulay ninyo, kamag-anak, kaibigan, kapag may ebidensiya laban sa inyo, sa korte ninyo na lamang po ito ipaliwanag o depensahan,” she explained, underscoring that the courts remain the proper venue for defense.

The Palace’s response came after Iglesia ni Cristo denounced what it described as “selective justice” during its protest actions.

Malacañang countered this claim, saying that true selective justice would mean using influence, intimidation, or threats to protect allies from prosecution—something the administration does not condone.

Castro emphasized that the Marcos government respects due process and ensures that all individuals, regardless of status, are given the opportunity to defend themselves in court.

“Ang pag-abswelto ng isang tao ay sa korte, hindi po ito madadaan sa rally,” she added, reiterating that rallies cannot absolve anyone of charges.