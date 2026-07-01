Senate probe sought on kids’ social media use amid calls for total ban

By Dhel Nazario

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III is seeking a Senate investigation into the effects of social media on Filipino children, seeking to determine how online platforms may be affecting their mental health, safety, behavior, and overall well-being.

In filing Senate Resolution No. 486, Sotto called on the appropriate Senate committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the consequences of excessive screen time and children’s exposure to harmful online content.

The inquiry will also assess whether social media use may be contributing to the growing involvement of minors in violence, cyber-related offenses, and other risky behaviors.

Sotto said that while digital technology has created new opportunities for education, communication, and creativity, it has also exposed children to dangers such as cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation, grooming, self-harm content, misinformation, and gambling-related materials.

He also pointed to studies indicating that excessive screen time among children and adolescents is associated with increased rates of anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and other mental health issues.

The resolution further notes that countries including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Portugal have already introduced restrictions on minors’ use of social media, while similar policies are being explored elsewhere.

Despite this, Sotto emphasized that Congress should first undertake a thorough assessment before considering sweeping measures such as a social media ban.

He said lawmakers need to evaluate existing laws, understand how Filipino children actually use social media, and determine whether the government has the capacity to effectively implement and enforce any future regulations.

According to Sotto, the proposed inquiry is intended to guide the development of legislation that safeguards children’s welfare while preserving their access to technology and information.