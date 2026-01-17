Janti Miller leaves Lions lair

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Janti Miller has finally put an end to the speculation after bidding farewell to San Beda.

On a social media post on Saturday, Jan. 17, the 22-year-old Miller revealed that he will no longer suit up for the Red Lions in the coming NCAA season.

He expressed his gratitude to his former teammates and the entire San Beda community.

“I love my teammates and my coaches. I’m glad I was able to bring you guys and the community a championship and leave as a winner,” Miller wrote.

“Once a Bedan, always a Bedan. I will forever support you guys and root for you whether I’m playing with you or not. Out,” he added.

The versatile 6-foot-4 guard, however, did not disclose which path he will be going.

Speculation surrounding his future intensified after he was spotted as a spectator during Game 2 of the La Salle-University of the Philippines finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After serving his residency at San Beda, Miller immediately proved his worth by leading the Red Lions to the No. 1 seed in Group B. They swept Lyceum in the quarterfinals before escaping College of St. Benilde in a hard-fought best-of-three semifinal series.

In Game 1 of the finals, Miller and the Red Lions dominated archrival Letran, 89-70.

That contest turned out to be his final game as a Red Lion, as he was suspended for Game 2, where San Beda eventually clinched the championship.