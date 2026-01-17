‘A spoonful of gratitude’: Eala relishes newest feat ahead of maiden AO main-draw stint

By MARK REY MONTEJO

There seems to be no stopping tennis star Alex Eala from pursuing her cherished childhood dreams as she is set to compete in a Grand Slam event – first at the Australian Open starting this week.

And for all her achievements and accolades, Eala, 20, has always expressed her deep gratitude to all her fans across the globe, particularly Filipinos, during her impressive season last year that saw her propel from No. 140 to the Top 50 in the rankings.

“I try to take it with a spoonful of gratitude. I think not a lot of people get to experience this in their lifetime, so I’m just so grateful to be in this position and to have that support,” said Eala during the AO pre-event press conference.

“I think, if anything, it’s just trying to take it in with the positives and it sure does help, you know, when I’m out on court and people are supporting,” she added.

Eala said the energy she gets from those fans boosts her.

“It’s been amazing. In this part of the world, there are a lot of Filipinos, I know. But the turnout this year has grown significantly I would say from the past year, so I’m happy to see this environment. People are excited to see me so it’s flattering and it makes me feel welcome, for sure,” she said.

Eala’s mental fortitude and rising popularity has brought the country back on the tennis map with the staging of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open slated later this month.

“I’m so, so happy that it’s finally coming together [and] It’s really happening. It’s been a dream to have a home tournament, and just on the WTA stage in general. I think it’s a huge step for tennis in the Philippines and women’s tennis,” Eala said.

“I especially know some friends who are going to play there, so I’m so happy, that’s going to bring a lot of inspiration and a lot of motivation for the girls back home,” she added. “And it’s just a big step in the right direction.”

However, Eala’s presence in the country’s inaugural WTA 125 meet remained doubtful due to her campaign in the in the Aussie Open, where she takes on American Alycia Parks in the first round set on Monday, Jan. 19. She is also set to participate in the doubles event.

Currently at No. 49 in WTA rankings, Eala hasn’t any excuse despite her busy schedule, noting she is primed for the Grand Slam hostilities thanks to her team which consistently backs her up.

“Yeah, it’s been a busy month, but so many blessings and so many. There have been so many memorable moments that just make me happy to experience,” said Eala.

“And I think I’ve planned well and my team has done well to arrive here in the best shape possible,” she added. “It’s a Grand Slam, so we’re not looking over that fact and I’m ready. I’m here.”