Ivan the conqueror: Russian becomes 1st back-to-back stage winner in MPTC Tour of Luzon

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

TUGUEGARAO CITY – LCW UAE’s Ivan Anisimov powered his way to a second straight lap win following a wild, mass sprint while teammate Nikita Shulchenko kept his general classification lead after Stage 5 of the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 that started in Ramon, Isabela and ended in front of the Tuguegarao City Hall here on Sunday, May 3.

The 23-year-old Russian broke away from a tightly packed peloton that swallowed both a three-man chase group and a 13-rider breakaway in the final 20 kilometers near Enrile and crossing the finishing line first with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds alongside 65 other riders.

Excellent Noodles’ Ryan Tugawin and Seoul Cycling Team’s Lee Jung Hoon, who were part of that lead pack, came in second and third, respectively, with identical times. Shulchenko also posted the same clocking for 42nd.

“Today is good. Winning the stage again feels amazing for me,” said Anisimov, who made his presence felt after conquering the Palayan City-Bayombong Stage 4.

The top 10 overall leaders remained intact, with Shulchenko, who had a cumulative time of 13:46:45, keeping the yellow jersey for the third straight stage with the same 49-second lead over teammate Yousef Ibrahiem Alrefai. Go for Gold’s Emmanuel Montemayor was 2:04 minutes behind at third.

Defending champion Joo Dae Yeong, who had been desperately trying to catch up with the leaders, finished 11 seconds behind the lap winners and remained at 24th overall, 3:30 minutes behind.

Tugawin, who figured in the day’s long 80-kilometer breakaway that started in Cabautan, Isabela, said he still considered it a strong outing despite fading in the decisive final kilometer.

“Galing ako sa likod. Hindi ko na nalagpasan kasi hindi ko na kinaya,” said Tugawin.

The 126.7-kilometer stage featured a predominantly flat route that set up for a high-speed run as the 81-man field pushed the pace and posted brisk times.

In the team race, Go for Gold maintained its lead with an aggregate 56:15:28, followed by 7-Eleven and Standard Insurance at 11 seconds and 50 seconds behind.

Monday’s Stage 6 poses a thrilling race with the longest route at 223.7 kms featuring a challenging three-kilometer Category 4 climb heading to the Ilocos Norte Welcome Arch.