Intoxicated man dies in Malate condo

A 33-year-old man died after reportedly losing his balance while intoxicated and accidentally falling into an elevator shaft inside a condominium building in Malate, Manila, early Sunday morning, May 3, 2026, police said.

According to a spot report from the Manila Police District (MPD), authorities received a call at around 3:30 a.m. regarding a male individual who had fallen at Victoria De Manila II, located along Taft Avenue, corner Malvar Street, Barangay 696.

The victim, who was found inside the elevator shaft wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts, and shoes, was declared dead at the scene.

Initial examination revealed multiple fractures, bruises, and head injuries.

Witnesses said the victim had been drinking alcohol with companions starting around 8:30 p.m. on May 2 inside his residence, before continuing their drinking session at a nearby bar until around 1:30 a.m.

Upon returning to the condominium, the group took the elevator.

After alighting, the victim allegedly lost his balance due to intoxication, sat down on the floor, and leaned against a temporary Hardiflex board near the elevator area. The board reportedly gave way, causing him to fall into the shaft from the 12th floor.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) declared the victim without a pulse at around 3 a.m.

The MPD Forensic Unit processed the scene, while the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Manila Special Rescue Force assisted in retrieving the remains.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation to fully determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall. (Diann Calucin)