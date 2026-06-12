Waiting for answers

A few days after former Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez called for “justice and accountability” over the fatal drowning of two Ateneo players during a team-building activity—and urged the immediate resignation of the entire Blue Eagles coaching staff—and shortly after current PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio criticized Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin’s continued silence, a statement from the university began circulating.

In the release, Ateneo said it had “requested” Baldwin to “refrain from making public statements to allow the official processes to proceed and the facts to be established before any public discussion on the matter.”

A separate statement from the school also disclosed that both Baldwin and team manager Christopher “Epok” Quimpo had gone on leave while an independent fact-finding inquiry ordered by Ateneo remains ongoing.

This means that the justice and accountability sought by Ramirez, who once served as athletic director of Ateneo de Davao University and head coach of its men’s basketball team, may have to wait as the investigation runs its course.

It also means that no immediate resignation of the coaching staff appears forthcoming—for now.

Meanwhile, the remains of Agusan del Sur native Rene Clert Baterbonia and Nigerian student-athlete Chukwuemeka Divine Adili are set to be laid to rest, while their families continue to search for answers.

Gregorio’s appeal for Baldwin to come forward and show a “little respect” and “pakikipagkapwa”—a sense of shared humanity and empathy—may likewise go unanswered for the time being.

From all indications, Baldwin will remain incommunicado to both the families and the media, with lawyers likely preparing statements aimed at mitigating the damage and easing the negative public sentiment surrounding the tragedy.

Already, photos and social media posts portraying more favorable narratives for those under scrutiny have begun circulating, providing a stark contrast to the growing public demand for accountability.

At this stage, it may be unrealistic to expect Baldwin to break his silence anytime soon. Ateneo’s statement makes it clear that the directive for the Blue Eagles coach to remain silent came from the university itself.

The same caution appears to guide the UAAP Board, with Executive Director Rebo Saguisag declaring: “We have to go where the evidence leads… we cannot pass judgment this early.”

So everybody waits for now.

Whether the long-standing legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied” will ultimately apply in this case remains to be seen.