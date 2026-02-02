Alex Eala soars to career-high No. 45 in WTA rankings

CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

Despite an unfortunate exit in the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open, Alex Eala continued to make history after rising to a career-high No. 45 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday, Feb. 2.

The 20-year-old Filipina sensation climbed four spots from her previous ranking of No. 49 in January, when she broke the Top 50 for the second time.

A heavy favorite to win the country’s first-ever WTA tournament, Eala bowed to eventual champion Camila Osorio of Colombia, 4-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Women’s Open last Thursday, Jan. 29.

Eala opened her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Russian Alina Charaeva, then dispatched Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, to barge into the quarterfinals, where she eventually lost to the Colombian.

The Filipina star now turns her attention to the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open, where she will face world No. 79 Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey in the round of 32.

In doubles, Eala will pair with Indonesia’s Janice Tjen as they take on the Canadian-French duo of Leylah Fernandez and Kristina Mladenovic in the round of 16.