House panel declares Marcos impeachment complaints sufficient in form

The House Committee on Justice opened hearings Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at the People’s Center in Quezon City on impeachment complaints against President Bongbong Marcos Jr., filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus with Pusong Pinoy Partylist and the Makabayan Coalition over alleged graft, corruption, and betrayal of public trust tied to flood control projects. (Santi San Juan)

The House Committee on Justice on Monday, Feb. 2, declared two impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sufficient in form.

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro said this ruling sets the stage for the committee’s next step—determining the complaints’ sufficiency in substance during its hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The first complaint, filed on Jan. 19 by lawyer Andre de Jesus, was upheld via a 46-1-1 vote (yes-no-abstain).

The second, lodged on Jan. 26 by activists and former lawmakers including Liza Maza, Teddy Casiño, France Castro, Arlene Brosas, and Neri Colmenares, passed with a 45-9-1 vote.

Monday’s panel discussion was relatively straightforward, focusing on technical matters such as proper signing and notarization of documents.

The session lasted about two hours.

Tuesday’s deliberations, however, are expected to be more contentious, as lawmakers weigh whether the arguments for Marcos’ ouster can be substantiated with evidence. (Ellson Quismorio)

