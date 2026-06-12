Alas’ failed podium bid a learning experience for young guns – Alyssa Valdez

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – In everything you do, preparation is key, and if things don’t work out, the experience gained is a treasure, giving you the chance to try again.

That’s what veteran Alyssa Valdez – the face of the sport for more than a decade, is trying to instill to the young guns after the team’s failed bid for another podium finish in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup showdown.

“We really need preparation, and most especially, medyo veteran na rin ‘yong mga nakakalaban namin dito, and kami as veteran din, kailangan din ng quality time together as a team,” said Valdez after the team’s 16-25, 14-25, 10-25 defeat to Chinese Taipei at the Candon City Arena on Thursday, June 11.

“So, maramig pang maabot ‘yong mga bata rito [sa Alas], so hopefully, maganda experience ‘to para sa kanila,” said the national returnee, who spearheaded Alas vets alongside Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ces Molina.

Valdez was held to just two points but that was understandable, owing to the level competition.

Valdez also stressed that the up-and-coming hitters should continue to serve the country by proudly representing the national team on the international stage.

Interim coach Shaq Delos Santos readily agreed, emphasizing the importance of readiness and toughness.

“Talagang malaking factor dito is ‘yong preparation namin, and then siguro kailangan pa ng more time para rito. We need to accept na ganito talaga ‘yong pwedeng mangyari,” said Delos Santos.

“But, hindi kami mawawalan ng hope kasi mas gusto naming maging mas better pa ‘yong volleyball [play] namin,” he added.

While they are already out of the semis picture, Valdez and company vowed to go all-out in the classification stage to salvage some measure of pride in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson.