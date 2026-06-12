Message from the President

Mga Kababayan,

On this momentous occasion of our 128th Independence Day, we gather under the unifying theme Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.

This theme encapsulates the soul of our nation.

Kasaysayan reminds us of the courage of our forebears who declared freedom from colonial rule on June 12, 1898. Their sacrifices laid the foundation of our sovereignty. We honor their legacy with deep gratitude and unwavering respect.

Kalayaan is not merely the absence of chains – it is the power to determine our own destiny. It is the freedom we defend every day: the freedom to thrive, to innovate, and to live in peace and dignity. Today, we continue to safeguard this hard-earned liberty amid evolving challenges.

Kinabukasan calls us to look forward with hope and determination. As we build Bagong Pilipinas, we invest in quality education, universal healthcare, technological advancement, sustainable agriculture, and inclusive growth that leaves no FilipiÂ­no behind. Our vision is a nation that is prosperous, resilient, and globally competitive – a country where every citizen’s dreams can take flight.

Let this Independence Day inspire us to bridge our proud past with a bold future. May we remain united in purpose, resilient in spirit, and committed to the ideals of justice, peace, and national unity.

Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!

FERDINAND R. MARCOS JR.

President of the Republic of the Philippines