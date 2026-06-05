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Drug supply link dismantled in Las Pinas; P 1.36-M shabu seized

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo from NCRPO)

An active drug supply link in the city was dismantled by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) after the arrest of three high‑value targets and the seizure of ₱1.36 million worth of shabu during an EMPO‑anchored buy‑bust operation on Thursday, June 4.

The District Drug Enforcement Unit–Southern Police District (DDEU‑SPD), together with the Las Piñas City Police Station, carried out the operation at around 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of a commercial establishment in Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno.

Authorities said the suspects sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative, leading to their arrest.

Confiscated from the suspects were 200 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱1.36 million, a mobile phone, and marked transaction money.

The suspects are now in police custody for further investigation and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (Selena Atun)

 

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