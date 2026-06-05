Polish qualifier Chwalinska battles teenager Andreeva at French Open final

PARIS (AP) — Sipping tea every night is working wonders for Maja Chwalinska.

The Polish player became just the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era when she beat Diana Shnaider of Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-4, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Chwalinska can match Emma Raducanu’s title run at the 2021 U.S. Open when she plays Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros.

Nothing will change Chwalinska’s routine for the biggest match of her life.

“I’m going to drink my tea,” she said.

Chwalinska and Raducanu, according to stats provider Opta, stand alone among men and women in having reached a major singles final from the qualifying rounds since the Open Era began in 1968.

“I feel like I am in a bubble, I don’t know what’s going on,” Chwalinska said. “After the tournament it will be time to process it: breathe in, breathe out.”

Besides the tea, she might watch some tennis “because I’m a tennis freak.”

She said her favorite player growing up was Swiss great Roger Federer, then Spanish clay-court ace Rafael Nadal. Now it’s 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic.

“I’m just very grateful that I was growing up during this era,” she said. “Sometimes I come back to these old matches and I watch them play, and it feels like poetry.”

Chwalinska sealed victory on her first match point with a powerful forehand winner down the line, then fell back with both hands on her face. She then sat on her chair and panted heavily, her face buried into a towel.

“I honestly don’t know what was going on in my head,” she said. “I was just in such a shock.”

Chwalinska’s run saw her advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the main draw and play in just her third Grand Slam. Her best result at a major before this was the second round at Wimbledon in 2022. Polish countrywoman Iga Swiatek has won the French Open four times.

The 19-year-old Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 earlier Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Andreeva had reached the semifinals here two years ago, but this is Chwalinska’s first semifinal anywhere at WTA tour-level.