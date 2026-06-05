Valdez, Alas Women face uphill battle as AVC starts in Candon

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY — It was nearly two weeks ago when interim coach Shaq Delos Santos, Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Ces Molina stressed that they had no expectations and were solely focused on preparations for their national team return.

But the objective remains clear: to play their courageously and put up a great fight as Alas Pilipinas begins its quest for glory when it takes on Uzbekistan on the opening day of the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup at the Candon City Arena on Saturday, June 6.

Guided by veterans Valdez, Gonzaga, and Molina, the Nationals are eyeing a fitting start before the local fans who are expected to fill the venue of the continental showpiece, headlined by reigning champion Vietnam.

The Philippines and Uzbekistan, both members of Pool A, are set for a 3 p.m. showdown following the 9 a.m. clash between Vietnam and Lebanon and the 12 noon collision between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Also part of the opening-day action are the 6 p.m. duel between Iran and Indonesia, while South Korea and Kyrgyzstan close the day with their 9 p.m. encounter.

Candon City Mayor Eric Singson gleamingly opened the event on on Thursday night.

“As a developing city, we have prepared the very best that we can offer,” said Singson during the welcome dinner for all delegates at the Hotel Van Gogh on Thursday. “While events of this magnitude are often hosted by major metropolitan centers and capital cities, we embraced this challenge with enthusiasm, determination and a commitment to excellence.”

“Our hope is that this edition of the AVC Women’s Cup will not only be remembered as a successful tournament, but also as an experience that leaves a special place in your hearts, reflecting the warmth, hospitality, and genuine affection for which our City of Love and Care is known,” he added.

Despite the pressure of reaching the podium anew after the country’s silver-medal finish in the previous edition held in Vietnam, Valdez and Gonzaga had nothing to promise but to give their all in bolstering the squad’s readiness for the nine-day tournament.

“Realistically, we really cannot predict anything in this AVC, but all we can do is prepare talaga. Well, para mabigyan natin ng magandang laban kung sino po ‘yong makakalaban natin this AVC and siyempre ‘yong mga fans,” said Valdez.

“Ang focus namin ngayon is ‘yong preparation, paano namin i-work out ‘yong chemistry kasi ‘yon talaga ang pinaka-importante. Walang expectations, kasi alam namin kung paano kami mag-trabaho,” Gonzaga stressed.

Valdez, Gonzaga, and Molina are expected to be at the forefront, leading the way for young guns in newly minted Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Trisha Tubu, Jaz Ellarina, Niña Ytang, Cla Loresco, and Tin Ubaldo.

Also providing support on both ends are experienced standouts Tots Carlos, Ara Galang, Royse Tubino, Kyle Negrito, Kyla Atienza, and Alyssa Eroa.

For world No. 96 Uzbekistan, teen ace Zebokhon Absamatova is expected to carry the fight against the No. 48-ranked hometown bets.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Solomon, who begged off anew from the recent PVL Rookie Draft, remains uncertain to suit up for the Nationals after her name was removed from the latest roster list posted on the tournament website.