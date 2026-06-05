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PAGASA declares start of of rainy season

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain along United Nations Avenue in Manila on June 5. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday, June 4, officially declared the start of the rainy season in the country, as the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” brings more frequent rainfall across most of the country.

PAGASA said occasional to frequent rains associated with the habagat have been observed over the past five days, indicating a gradual transition into the wet season.

However, it noted that monsoon breaks may still occur during the season, bringing short periods of reduced rainfall that could last for several days or weeks.

PAGASA also pointed out that with the looming El Niño, enhanced habagat rainfall over the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas is highly likely during the season.

“PAGASA will continue to monitor the weather and climate situation in the country. The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, habagat, and other climate and weather events,” it said. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

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