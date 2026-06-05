Bacolod intel cops survive shooting, 2 arrested

BACOLOD CITY – Two suspected robbers were arrested after allegedly shooting at two intelligence officers of the Bacolod City Police Office in Barangay Singcang‑Airport on Wednesday, June 3.

Police identified the suspects as Toto, 29, of Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, and Tomas, 28, of Barangay 2, Bacolod City.

According to Police Major Lyndon Manilla, head of Police Station 8, the two policemen were on their way to the BCPO headquarters when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, opened fire.

The gunmen missed, allowing the officers to return fire and pursue them.

The suspects were eventually apprehended after their motorcycle crashed during the chase.

Recovered from them were a gun, shabu valued at ₱136,000, a cellphone, and the motorcycle.

Authorities said the suspects were also linked to a robbery incident in the city the day before.

Charges for illegal possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and attempted murder will be filed against them.

Police confirmed that none of the officers were injured in the shooting. (Glazyl Masculino)