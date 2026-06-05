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New Senate leadership eyes special session to address pending measures, confirmations

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senator Win Gatchalian (Photo by Mark Balmores)

The newly installed Senate leadership is considering convening a special session to tackle stalled legislative measures and resolve the pending confirmations of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) generals and foreign service officers before the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said on Thursday, June 4, that discussions are underway to call a special session, noting concerns over five AFP generals whose promotions were delayed due to the leadership impasse.

He warned that if their confirmations are not acted upon before their birthdays, they risk losing eligibility for promotion.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson confirmed the plan, stressing that 29 AFP generals and 86 foreign service officers remain unconfirmed because of the Senate gridlock.

He added that the leadership is also exploring ad interim appointments from Malacañang to address the issue.

Lacson underscored the urgency, saying the stalled confirmations unfairly affect officers who were nominated while Congress was in session.

He emphasized that the Senate leadership intends to request a special session to convene the CA and ensure the promotions and appointments move forward. (Hannah Torregoza)

 

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