Angioplasty done free at Ospital ng Maynila

By Diann Calucin

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Thursday, July 9, that the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center successfully performed its third angioplasty procedure — with the patient discharged without paying anything.

The latest beneficiary, a 67‑year‑old Manila resident, underwent the minimally invasive procedure to open blocked arteries in the heart.

In private hospitals, the treatment could cost between ₱975,000 and ₱1.5 million, but at the city‑run hospital it was provided entirely free of charge.

Domagoso emphasized that the patient’s bill was “literally zero,” thanking Manila taxpayers for funding the program.

He explained that angioplasty offers an alternative to open‑heart surgery, allowing patients to recover quickly and return home within days.

The mayor stressed that the city will continue offering angioplasty at no cost, supported by ₱25 million in standby funds for equipment and maintenance.

He also recognized the medical team led by City Health Officer Dr. Grace Padilla, alongside interventional cardiologists, anesthesiologists, nurses, and radiologic technologists.

Domagoso said the initiative ensures poor patients are given a fair chance at life‑saving treatment, noting that many die without access to such costly procedures.