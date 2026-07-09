70 fighting cocks die in Pangasinan game farm

By Liezle Basa Inigo

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Seventy fighting cocks suddenly died in a game farm here recently.

The 29-year-old game farm owner is seeking justice and believes the incident to be a case of deliberate poisoning as it came shortly after two of his employees resigned from their jobs.

Suspecting foul play, he brought three of them to the Municipal Veterinarian’s Office for examination.

Veterinary findings showed signs of acute toxicosis consistent with suspected zinc phosphide (rat poison) poisoning, raising suspicions that the fighting cocks may have ingested contaminated feeds before the workers left the farm.

The owner alleged that one of them purchased rat poison before their resignation and believes it may have been mixed with the fighting cocks’ feed.

Police are conducting follow-up investigation.