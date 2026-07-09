Body found floating in Sta. Ana creek

By Diann Calucin

The body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in Buhangin Creek, Sta. Ana, Manila, on Wednesday morning, July 8.

Police said the discovery was made at around 7:56 a.m. when a security guard conducting a routine inspection spotted the victim face down near the creek bank, partially surrounded by garbage and debris.

The guard immediately alerted his colleagues and the authorities.

Responding officers from the Manila Police District Sta. Ana Police Station and the Punta Police Community Precinct arrived to recover the remains.

Witnesses noted the body had not been seen during the previous shift, suggesting it may have been carried into the area by strong currents following heavy rains earlier in the day.

The victim, described as a male aged 40 to 50, of medium build and without an upper garment, has yet to be identified.

The remains were brought to a funeral facility for proper disposition as investigators continue to examine the circumstances of the incident.