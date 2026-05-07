3 dead, 8 hurt in twin Taguig fires

Two separate fires struck residential areas in Taguig City on Wednesday, May 6, killing three people, injuring eight others, and displacing 45 families.

The Taguig City Fire Station said the first blaze erupted at about 4:30 p.m. at a residential area on M.L. Quezon Street along C6 Road in Barangay Bicutan.

The first alarm was raised minutes later at 4:38 p.m., and firefighters managed to put out the flames by 6:39 p.m.

Authorities reported that the fire affected 31 families, or 128 individuals, and caused an estimated P1 million worth of property.

Three residents — Romeo Sison, 67; Virginia Sison, 65; and Regimio Abadilla, 42 — died due to serious burns.

Eight people suffered first-degree burns and were taken to Taguig City General Hospital for treatment.

They were identified as Angela Caruza, 24; Ashnara Nica Pasandulan, 6; Mary Ane Bohol, 33; Sofia Sison, 4; Jasmine Nicole Abadilla, 14; Imy Abadilla, 43; Prince Rabic Sillacan, 5; and Jovy Villa, 50.

Nine fire trucks, a rescue truck, 26 volunteer groups, local government units, and five ambulances responded to the incident.

At about 9:36 p.m., another fire broke out in Barangay Bagumbayan at M.L. Quezon Street, reaching the third alarm at 9:52 p.m. It was put out at 12:58 a.m. on May 7.

The blaze razed 10 houses, damaged P2.5 million worth of property, and affected 11 families or 37 individuals, the fire station added.

A total of 15 fire trucks, a rescue truck, 36 volunteer groups and LGU trucks, and six ambulances responded. (Jonathan Hicap)