News

Veloso set to testify vs alleged recruiters in human trafficking case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Mary Jane Veloso meets with her family and relatives upon arriving at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City. Veloso, who was arrested and sentenced to death by Indonesian authorities in 2010 after 2.6 kilograms of heroin were found in her luggage, returned to the Philippines early Wednesday after spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

Convicted drug courier Mary Jane Veloso is preparing to testify for the first time against her two alleged illegal recruiters, according to her lawyer Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL).

Olalia, who visited the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, May 6, with Veloso’s parents, confirmed that a case conference was held with prosecutors “in anticipation of Mary Jane’s testimony before the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court.”

Veloso is the complainant in the case against married couple Ma. Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao, who face charges of qualified human trafficking, estafa, and illegal recruitment.

Olalia noted that Veloso is the “only remaining prosecution witness,” whose testimony has been delayed for years.

The case was originally filed in the Nueva Ecija RTC, but in December the Supreme Court ordered its transfer to Mandaluyong.

Sergio and Lacanilao were previously convicted in 2020 for large‑scale illegal recruitment, sentenced to life imprisonment, and fined ₱2 million following complaints from victims Lorna Valino, Ana Marie Gonzales, and Jenalyn Paraiso.

With Mother’s Day approaching on May 10, Olalia expressed hope that freedom would be the “best gift” for Veloso, who remains detained at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

He also urged President Marcos to grant her absolute clemency.

Olalia added that Veloso has a pending habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court, filed last November, seeking her release.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 at Yogyakarta Airport, Indonesia, for attempting to smuggle 2.6 kilos of heroin.

She was sentenced to death but received a reprieve in 2015 after then‑President Benigno Aquino III appealed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Veloso returned to the Philippines on Dec. 18, 2024. (Jeffrey Damicog)

‘Usman’ approaching E. Visayas; landfall today
Hontiveros: BI officials involved in VUA and pastillas schemes pocketed P40-B
Manila to ban sale of used cellphones
President set to release final list of ‘narco’ officials
P4-M shabu seized in Negros
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article This Season 88 crown might be the sweetest for de Jesus and the Lady Spikers

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

This Season 88 crown might be the sweetest for de Jesus and the Lady Spikers
Sports Volleyball
DOE files charges vs. Leviste, SPSB execs over franchise violations
News
Everything aligns for Ashtine Olviga
Entertainment
3 dead, 8 hurt in twin Taguig fires
News