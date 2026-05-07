Everything aligns for Ashtine Olviga

Ashtine Olviga is entering her 27th year on May 19 in what now seems like a carefully unfolding renaissance.

New roles, new platforms, and an expanding footprint across acting, music, and lifestyle have quietly converged into what many in the industry describe as her biggest, most complete year yet.

Olviga’s rise has been steady since her breakout in the 2024 Viva One series “Ang Mutya ng Section E,” which positioned her among Viva’s most closely watched young talents.

Since then, opportunities have stacked.

She moved into film with the romantic drama “Minamahal,” then into the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Manila’s Finest,” where her supporting role earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Her range was further explored in “Viva One Presents: Ashtine,” an anthology series that placed her across genres, from comedy and drama to romance and horror.

Through it all, Olviga maintains a tone of disbelief.

“Never ko naisip na maaabot ko itong point na ito. Noong nag-uumpisa kasi ako, I just take whatever opportunity that comes my way. Kaya nga, I feel so blessed right now talaga. So, sana magtuloy tuloy pa,” she said.

It has.

Her visibility has since extended beyond acting, with a growing list of endorsements, including Viva Beauty, steadily positioning her within the lifestyle and beauty space as well.

More recently, she has stepped back into music—revisiting earlier years when, by her own admission, confidence was still forming. Her single “Love Like U” marked that return, surpassing 200,000 streams on Spotify as of writing.

“Nakatuwa siyempre kasi dati, noong nasa girl group pa ako, hindi naman ako ganoon ka-confident sa singing ko. Nagtatago pa nga ako sa likod ng mga kasama ko. So, nakakatuwa na nagustuhan ng mga tao ang bago kong effort,” she said.

That return now leads into her next major step: her first solo concert, “Love Like Ashtine,” set on August 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

Early preparations, she says, are already underway.

“Nasa planning stage pa lang kami at this point pero hands-on din ako talaga. Gusto ko mabigyan talaga ng bonggang show ang mga manonood so, pinagbubutihan talaga namin ngayon pa lang.”

Alongside music and acting, Olviga has also expanded further into beauty with Viva Beauty’s Dear Ash, a sophomore fragrance positioned as a personal expression of confidence for women navigating both routine and ambition.

With a career now spanning film, television, music, live performance, and lifestyle branding, Olviga has increasingly been mentioned in industry conversations often with the quiet suggestion about her supposedly being among those favored by Viva head executive Vic “Boss Vic” Del Rosario.

The idea, however, is one she gently deflects.

“Wala sigurong favorite, ako, mas gusto ko isipin na love niya kami lahat. Lahat kami binibigyan niya ng equal opportunity,” she said.

For now, Olviga keeps her attention narrowed.

“Focus lang muna po ako sa concert for now. Gusto ko talaga mabigyan ng magandang show ang mga manonood ng concert ko so, sa ngayon naghahanda talaga kami to fulfill that.”