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DOE files charges vs. Leviste, SPSB execs over franchise violations

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Antonio Leviste (Photo from Rep. Leandro Leviste/Facebook)

Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Antonio L. Leviste, chairman and CEO of Solar Para sa Bayan Corporation (SPSB/SPBC), along with five other company directors, is facing a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly failing to comply with the conditions of their legislative franchise to provide renewable energy.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin filed the complaint on May 6, accusing the six respondents of violating Commonwealth Act No. 146, or the Public Service Act, as amended.

Named alongside Leviste were Antonio C. Legarda Sr., Benjamin C. Legarda, Antonio B. Legarda Jr., Irma C. Flaminiano, and Hazel Iris P. Lafuerto, who also serves as corporate secretary and treasurer.

The complaint alleges that SPSB/SPBC failed to secure permits, licenses, and approvals from the DOE and other agencies as required under Republic Act No. 11357, which granted the company a 25‑year nonexclusive franchise in 2019.

Garin stressed that the DOE has no record of applications or submissions from SPSB/SPBC, except for an incomplete filing related to the Paluan Solar Project in Occidental Mindoro.

According to Garin, the company’s failure to operate continuously for two years constitutes grounds for revocation of its franchise and gives rise to liability under the Public Service Act.

She emphasized that securing certificates, licenses, and permits from the DOE, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and other agencies is a prerequisite for lawful operations.

The DOJ is now set to evaluate the complaint and determine whether charges will be formally filed in court. (Jeffrey Damicog)

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