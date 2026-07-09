Defense insists no proof VP Sara hired assassin

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte insisted on Wednesday, July 8, that the prosecution failed to prove she had hired or contracted an assassin, as the Senate impeachment trial entered its third day.

Defense lawyer Mark Vinluan stressed in his remarks that even the prosecution admitted Duterte’s statements during her November 23, 2024 press conference did not conclusively establish that she had engaged an assassin.

He cited Senator‑Judge Risa Hontiveros’ observation that none of Duterte’s remarks amounted to proof of contracting one.

Vinluan argued that the testimony of NBI Senior Agent John Mark Calilung and other evidence presented were insufficient, dismissing them as part of a “stretch narrative” that lacked direct proof.

He emphasized that Duterte herself had clarified she never spoke to an assassin, and that her words were taken out of context.

The defense further maintained that Duterte’s controversial remarks stemmed from alleged threats against her and her family, which she responded to out of fear and frustration.

Vinluan pointed to what he described as “Operation Romanov,” an alleged plot to eliminate Duterte and her family, claiming her statements were a reaction to months of harassment and surveillance.

He also argued that the accusations of grave threats and inciting to sedition do not qualify as impeachable offenses under the Constitution, saying they fall under the jurisdiction of regular courts.

According to Vinluan, Duterte’s remarks reflected the frustrations of ordinary Filipinos rather than betrayal of public trust.