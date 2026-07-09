Moving Day shake-up sets up blockbuster ICTSI Pradera finale

LUBAO, Pampanga – Lloyd Go weathered everything Pradera Verde could throw at him on Thursday, July 9 – relentless wind, bursts of rain and shifting momentum – to emerge with the slimmest of leads and set up what promises to be one of the most gripping championship finishes on the Philippine Golf Tour.

After three days of constantly changing fortunes, the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship has become exactly what tournament observers expected from the start – a wide-open battle where no lead is safe and no contender can afford a single mistake.

Go pieced together a superb 67 highlighted by another brilliant back-nine charge, taking the lead at eight-under 208 and moving just 18 holes away from a second straight victory. But with seven players separated by only three strokes entering Friday’s finale, the championship remains anyone’s to win.

Clyde Mondilla matched Go’s five-under card to move into solo second at 209, while veteran Randy Garalde and Rupert Zaragosa fired identical 68s to tie Tony Lascuña, who settled for a 71, at 210.

Despite tumbling from the top after an erratic finish, halfway leader Keanu Jahns stayed well within striking distance at 211 after an uncharacteristic 75 for joint sixth with Angelo Que, who carded a 70.

With the leaderboard packed and pressure mounting, the final round shapes up as a genuine free-for-all, where experience, patience and timely shot-making could prove far more valuable than a slim overnight advantage.

Pradera Verde’s Arayat course has shown throughout the week that it can be both generous and unforgiving. Birdie opportunities abound for players willing to attack, but even the smallest lapse can quickly erase multiple strokes, making momentum especially fragile.

That uncertainty only adds to the drama, as every player in contention enters the final round carrying a different motivation.

For Go, another victory on a contrasting layout would validate his dominant wire-to-wire triumph at the demanding Pinewoods, proving it was no fluke while securing his immediate goals before resuming his overseas campaign.

“My goal is to finish strong at Pinewoods and Pradera to guarantee my slot for The Country Club Invitational,” said Go, referring to PGT’s flagship tournament, which he missed this year after finishing outside the Top 30 of the previous Order of Merit due to his overseas commitments.

Unlike at Pinewoods, where he stunned the field with an opening 64 despite not having a practice round, Go needed time to figure out the demanding Arayat layout.

After an opening 72, he shot a 69 Wednesday, finally unlocking the secrets of the back nine, He then took complete command of those closing holes Thursday.

After surviving the more demanding front side in even-par 36, the Cebuano standout unleashed five birdies over the final nine holes, displaying precise wedge play and a red-hot putter.

“Lately I’ve been putting better. I hit my wedges better and made a lot of long putts on the back nine,” said Go. “Patience lang. I tried to be steady since the front nine is hard.”

His biggest moment came after Jahns’ challenge unraveled with a costly wet double bogey on the par-4 14th, blowing the tournament wide open.

Sensing the opportunity, Go attacked.

A superb wedge from 104 yards on the par-4 16th settled inches from the hole, leaving a tap-in birdie that vaulted him into the outright lead.

“My confidence is okay. Hopefully, I will play well again tomorrow and get another win,” he said.

Still, no one expects Friday’s task to be easy.

Mondilla is equally determined to end a title drought. His closing surge featured birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 18, capping a 67 that erased much of the damage from two costly double bogeys in Wednesday’s 72.

Now only one stroke off the pace, the multi-titled Bukidnon ace is in position to finally score another win while gaining momentum ahead of his upcoming campaign in Taiwan.

Garalde likewise found himself within striking distance after producing one of the steadiest rounds of the day – a flawless 68 that kept every mistake off the card and moved the veteran closer to a long-awaited breakthrough victory.

Zaragosa also stayed firmly in the hunt with a 68 highlighted by four birdies, while the ever-dangerous Lascuña recovered from a roller-coaster round featuring three birdies and three bogeys by birdieing the 17th before closing with a 71.

Jahns, meanwhile, remained a major threat despite a third round stumble. The Fil-German has shown throughout the season that he possesses the firepower to go low and will be eager not only to reclaim the lead but also erase the disappointment of missed opportunities at Caliraya Springs and Pinewoods.

Three-time Asian Tour champion Que may be three strokes behind, but few would discount one of the Tour’s most accomplished closers. His final-round charges have become a trademark throughout a decorated career, making him perhaps the most dangerous player lurking just off the leaders.

At Pradera Verde, where changing weather and an unpredictable course have dictated the story all week, the title remains completely up for grabs.

The only certainty is that the final round promises a fitting finish to one of the Tour’s most fiercely contested tournaments of the season.